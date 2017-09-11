Facebook Continues To Dominate Global App Downloads, Still Has Growth Potential

While global app downloads are to starting to slow down, Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) continues to dominate worldwide app downloads.

According to the latest report from Statista, of the most downloaded Android Apps worldwide in August, Facebook controlled the top five and seven overall.

WhatsApp was the most downloaded app globally in August, with over 88 million downloads, while Facebook's Messenger had 76.64 million.

Instagram received more than double the downloads of competitor Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) at 42.94 million.

Overall, the top 10 most downloaded apps accounted for a combined download figure of over 343 million. Of that figure apps developed by Facebook accounted for a combined 274 million downloads. Despite the global domination, Facebook app downloads fell considerably sequentially, with 297.33 million app downloads in July.

Facebook’s "diet" apps, Facebook Lite and Messenger Lite, created for a global audience for developing countries where data connectivity is harder to come by, have been a hit with both apps cracking the top 10.

Facebook’s plan to connect the whole world with internet access may be less than altruistic. As the worldwide leader in app downloads, the company knows its future growth opportunities will come from areas with less than perfect connectivity and aims to help get them there.

According to previous claims from Facebook, 4.9 billion people either don't have internet access or have poor connectivity.

