Continental VP: Electric Vehicles Need Standardized Chargers

The electric vehicle sector needs standardized charging systems in order to grow, according to a Continental AG (ADR) (OTC: CTTAY) vice president.

Charging stations have everything from AC to high-speed DC chargers, Kregg Wiggins, the auto supplier’s senior vice president of North American powertrains, said Tuesday, according to Automotive News.

“It’s like having a gas station that can refuel BMWs but not Toyotas,” Wiggins said, according to the publication. “That’s why we feel compatibility is so important.”

Continental has designed an onboard charging system that’s compatible with three types of chargers and allows EVs to be plugged into DC or AC chargers, Wiggins said.

The auto supplier projects that EVs will account for 10 percent of sales in 2025 — a figure that stands at 1 percent today.

