Benzinga Pro
Marketfy
Financial Data & APIs
Events
Premarket Prep
Membership is Free
What are you waiting for? Sign up now!
Name:
Username available!
Username taken!
Email:
Email available!
Email taken!
Password:
Leave blank:
OR
Free Account Login
Click here to access your premium account
Username or email:
Password:
OR
Forgot password?
Looking for
?
CLICK HERE
Contribute
Login
Join
Benzinga - Feed Your Mind.
News
Earnings
Guidance
Dividends
M&A
Buybacks
Legal
Interviews
Management
Retail Sales
Offerings
IPOs
Insider Trades
Biotech/FDA
Markets
Pre-Market
After Hours
Movers
Forex
Commodities
Options
Binary Options
Bonds
Futures
Global Economics
Previews
Reviews
Small-Cap
Cryptocurrency
Ratings
Analyst Color
Downgrades
Upgrades
Initiations
Price Target
Ideas
Long Ideas
Short Ideas
Technicals
From The Press
Jim Cramer
Rumors
ETFs
Tech
Start-Ups
Fintech
Investing
Best Online Brokers
Personal Finance
Compare Brokers
TD Ameritrade Review
Ally Invest Review
Etrade Review
Personal Capital Review
Tradestation Review
Market Overview
Tickers
Articles
Keywords
Search by keyword...
googlecse
More From ZPTAF
Summary
Ideas
Twitter ($ZPTAF)
All News
Analyst Coverage
Analyst Ratings
News Coverage
News
General
Contracts
Dividend Summaries
Dividend Calendar
Events
FDA
M&A
Offerings
Stock Split
Media
Buybacks
Insider Trades
Press Releases
Earnings
Earning Summaries
Earnings Calendar
Guidance Summaries
SURGE ENERGY INC
ZPTAF
:OTCMKTS
Add to Watchlist +
{{ portfolio.portfolio_name }}
You have no watchlists at this time, click "Manage watchlists" to create your first watchlist.
Manage watchlists
Sector:
Industry:
1.417
0.016 (1.11%)
Data as of Mar 13, 2018
Prev. Close
1.401
Price Open
1.4183
Volume
5,750
Day's Range
1.4102 - 1.4183
52 Wk Range
-
50 Day Moving Avg.
PE Ratio
Shares Outstanding
Market Cap
Trade ZPTAF stock with
recommended broker Ally Invest
. Commissions as low as $3.95.
1d
5d
1m
3m
1y
5y
YTD
Analyst Rating
View All Ratings
Headlines
Press Releases
Surge Energy Posts Higher Q2 Profit
Lisa Levin
Wed, 08 Aug 2012 07:37:56 -0400
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Partner Headlines
Cheap Point Loma Resources Passes 1,000 BOED While Overcoming Extra Startup Challenges
Seeking Alpha
Feb 13, 2017
40 Oil And Gas Companies And Their 2017 Capital Expenditures
Seeking Alpha
Jan 10, 2017
Surge Energy Is Back On Track
Seeking Alpha
Jul 25, 2016
Surge Energy Disappointed In Q1, But Has Its Bases Fully Covered
Seeking Alpha
May 19, 2016
Surge Energy - Why Wouldn't I Like Another Dividend Cut?
Seeking Alpha
Apr 11, 2016
The Systematic Erosion Of The Retirement Savings Of Canadians
Seeking Alpha
Jan 13, 2016
Canadian Energy Insiders Are Still Buying (?!)
Seeking Alpha
Dec 08, 2015
Surge Energy: This Small-Cap Oil Producer Is Positioned To Surge With Crude Prices
Seeking Alpha
Aug 27, 2015
Oil Conundrum: Is Now The Time To Pick Away At The Stocks? I Think So
Seeking Alpha
Jun 30, 2015
How Much Does It Cost To Produce 1 Barrel Of Oil? (23 Canadian Companies In 2014)
Seeking Alpha
May 05, 2015
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Show more
Loading articles...
Company Profile
Read More
Surge Energy Inc is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas from properties in Western Canada.
Visit company website
Brokerage Center
Compare All Online Brokerages
Benzinga is a fast-growing, dynamic and innovative financial media outlet that empowers investors with high-quality, unique content.
Popular Channels
Analyst Ratings
Be Your Own Boss
ETFs
Economics
Forex
Hot
News
Options
Press Releases
Start-ups
Tech
Tools & Features
Affiliate Program
PreMarket Prep
Feeds
News Widget
Real Time Feed
Sitemap
Submit News Tips
About Benzinga
About Us
Licensing and APIs
Apps (iOS and Android)
Fintech Awards
Blog
Syndication
In the News
Careers
Service Status
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Benzinga Partners
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING)
© Copyright Benzinga
Benzinga - Feed Your Mind
try pro
News
Markets
Ratings
Ideas
Tech
Small-Cap
Personal Finance
Premium Products