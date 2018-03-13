Read More

Impreso, Inc. is the holding company of TST/Impreso, Inc. The company manufactures specialty paper and film imaging products. The company's paper products include computer-stock business forms, thermal fax paper, and cut-sheet paper for use in laser and ink-jet printers, copy machines, and plain-paper facsimile machines. Impreso also produces value-added cut-sheet paper that can be used to produce two-sided perforated remittance slips and account statements. Impreso has six manufacturing plants and distributes to dealers and other resellers in North America through more than 50 warehouses.