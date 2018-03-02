Benzinga Pro
WageWorks, Inc.
WAGE
:NYSE
Sector:
Industrials
Industry:
Business Services
49.05
0 (0%)
Data as of Mar 13, 2018
Prev. Close
49.05
Price Open
Volume
0
Day's Range
-
52 Wk Range
53.6 - 80.5
50 Day Moving Avg.
59.8
PE Ratio
46.880342
Shares Outstanding
37.09M
Market Cap
1.82B
1d
5d
1m
3m
1y
5y
YTD
Analyst Rating
View All Ratings
Date
Research Firm
Action
Current
Target
3/27/17
Wells Fargo
Downgrades
Outperform
Market Perform
0.0
11/30/16
Chardan Capital
Initiates Coverage On
Buy
86.0
8/10/16
JMP Securities
Maintains
Market Outperform
70.0
Headlines
Press Releases
WageWorks Shares Down 6%, Hearing William Blair Out Saying There's No Fraud At Co., Says Govt. Contract In Question Is Small And Believes Business Continues To Operate Normally
Eddie Staley
Fri, 02 Mar 2018 11:35:04 -0400
45 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Lisa Levin
Fri, 02 Mar 2018 06:03:52 -0400
WageWorks Shares Open For Trade, Now Down 23% At $40.20/Share
Eddie Staley
Thu, 01 Mar 2018 14:47:12 -0400
WageWorks to Delay Form 10K Filing for Fiscal Year 2017, Postpones Fourth Quarter 2017 Financial Results Disclosure and Conference Call
Eddie Staley
Thu, 01 Mar 2018 14:32:12 -0400
34 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Lisa Levin
Thu, 01 Mar 2018 13:43:03 -0400
WageWorks Reports Q3 Adj. EPS $0.45 vs $0.40 Est., Sales $115.7M vs $117M Est.
Paul Quintaro
Wed, 08 Nov 2017 17:16:07 -0400
WageWorks Reports Purchase Of Tango Health's Health Savings Account Unit, No Terms Disclosed
Paul Quintaro
Tue, 03 Oct 2017 16:15:38 -0400
Secondary Offering Lockup Expirations Today Include: Financial Engines, Ring Energy, WageWorks, Spark Therapeutics, and XPO Logistics
Hal Lindon
Mon, 18 Sep 2017 09:27:19 -0400
WageWorks Reports Q2 Adj. EPS $0.46 vs $0.42 Est., Sales $119.9M vs $119.2M Est.
Paul Quintaro
Tue, 01 Aug 2017 16:18:36 -0400
WageWorks Prices 2.5M Share Offering @$69.25/Share
Charles Gross
Tue, 20 Jun 2017 04:55:22 -0400
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against WageWorks, Inc. (WAGE) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
Business Wire
12 hours ago
WAGE INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of WageWorks Inc. Investors
Business Wire
12 hours ago
WAGEWORKS INVESTOR ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 Investing In WageWorks, Inc. to Contact The Firm
Business Wire
14 hours ago
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Class Action Against WageWorks, Inc. (WAGE) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 8, 2018
PRNewswire
16 hours ago
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Class Action Against WageWorks, Inc. (WAGE) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 8, 2018
PRNewswire
1 day ago
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against WageWorks, Inc. – WAGE
Business Wire
1 day ago
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Filed Against WageWorks, Inc. - WAGE
PRNewswire
2 days ago
WAGEWORKS SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Wageworks, Inc. - WAGE
Globe Newswire
3 days ago
INVESTOR ALERT - Kaplan Fox Announces Investigation of WageWorks, Inc.
PRNewswire
3 days ago
INVESTOR ALERT - Kaplan Fox Announces Investigation of WageWorks, Inc.
PRNewswire
3 days ago
Partner Headlines
WageWorks delays financials; shares resume down 22%
Seeking Alpha
Mar 01, 2018
Midday Gainers / Losers (3/1/2018)
Seeking Alpha
Mar 01, 2018
WageWorks continues selloff, down 14%, investors spooked over delay in reporting Q4 and 2017 results
Seeking Alpha
Mar 01, 2018
Factors of Influence in —…–8, Key Indicators and Opportunity within United Therapeutics, ...
GuruFocus
Jan 18, 2018
Zacks.com featured highlights include: Sony, SORL Auto Parts, WageWorks, Broadcom and Malibu Boats
Zacks
Jan 08, 2018
5 Profitable Stocks to Buy in January
Zacks
Jan 05, 2018
Avis's (CAR) Zipcar Expands 'Floating' Car Service in London
Zacks
Jan 04, 2018
Zacks.com featured highlights: Align Technology, SORL Auto Parts, Nova Measuring Instruments, WageWorks and Tactile Systems Technology
Zacks
Dec 06, 2017
5 Best Profitable Stocks to Buy in December
Zacks
Dec 05, 2017
Avis Budget Chosen as Choice Hotels' Mobility Solution Vendor
Zacks
Nov 22, 2017
Earnings
View Earnings
Q3 2017
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
0.41
0.45
0.04
Rev:
117.09M
115.75M
-1.34M
Q4 2017
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
0.42
Expected
2018-03-22
Rev:
119.74M
