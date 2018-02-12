Read More

Versum Materials is a leading global provider of electronic materials for the integrated circuit and flat-panel display markets. It supplies specialty chemicals and materials, high-purity specialty gases, proprietary delivery systems, and related services. The semiconductor industry accounts for 85% of sales. Versum generated fiscal 2017 revenue and adjusted EBIT of $1,127 million and $326 million, respectively. Versum employs almost 2,000 and serves 250 customers from its global network of 14 production sites and six R&D facilities.