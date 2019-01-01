QQQ
VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (VSMV) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ: VSMV) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF's (VSMV) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF.

Q

What is the target price for VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (VSMV) stock?

A

There is no analysis for VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (VSMV)?

A

The stock price for VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ: VSMV) is $39.1626 last updated Today at 3:59:14 PM.

Q

Does VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (VSMV) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 14, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 10, 2022.

Q

When is VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) reporting earnings?

A

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (VSMV) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (VSMV) operate in?

A

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.