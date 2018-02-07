Benzinga Pro
Sector:
Financial Services
Industry:
Asset Management
134.30
0 (0%)
Data as of Mar 13, 2018
Prev. Close
134.3
Price Open
Volume
0
Day's Range
-
52 Wk Range
97.6 - 134.65
50 Day Moving Avg.
123.72
PE Ratio
23.245779
Shares Outstanding
6.99M
Market Cap
938.64M
Analyst Rating
View All Ratings
Date
Research Firm
Action
Current
Target
2/07/18
Morgan Stanley
Maintains
Equal-Weight
Equal-Weight
136.0
2/06/18
Credit Suisse
Maintains
Outperform
Outperform
173.0
2/05/18
Barclays
Maintains
Equal-Weight
Equal-Weight
140.0
Headlines
Press Releases
Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight on Virtus Investment, Raises Price Target to $136.00
Vick Meyer
Wed, 07 Feb 2018 10:36:43 -0400
Credit Suisse Maintains Outperform on Virtus Investment, Raises Price Target to $173.00
Vick Meyer
Tue, 06 Feb 2018 10:44:13 -0400
Virtus Investment Parts to Acquire 70% of SGA for $129.5M
Eddie Staley
Fri, 02 Feb 2018 09:08:39 -0400
Virtus Investment Partners Reports Q4 EPS $2.60 vs $2.42 Est., Sales $128.0M vs $127.1M Est.
Eddie Staley
Fri, 02 Feb 2018 09:02:19 -0400
Virtus Investment Partners Announces Investment in Sustainable Growth Advisers, Terms Not Disclosed
Eddie Staley
Fri, 02 Feb 2018 08:08:56 -0400
Goldman Sachs Upgrades Virtus Investment to Neutral
Eddie Staley
Tue, 09 Jan 2018 09:22:45 -0400
Virtus Investment Partners Reports Q3 Adj. EPS $2.30 vs $2.39 Est., Sales $123.7M vs $121.6M Est.
Paul Quintaro
Fri, 27 Oct 2017 07:31:31 -0400
Virtus Investment Partners Reports Prelim. Sept. 30, 2017 AUM $90.568B
Paul Quintaro
Wed, 11 Oct 2017 09:04:44 -0400
Bank Of America Breaks Down The Brokerage Sector
Wayne Duggan
Mon, 09 Oct 2017 16:11:53 -0400
Virtus Investment Shares Up 0.91%; Earlier Bank of America Upgraded Stock to Neutral, Raised Price Target to $130.00
Hal Lindon
Mon, 09 Oct 2017 11:15:29 -0400
Virtus Investment Partners Introduces SMID Core Fund Managed by Kayne Anderson Rudnick
PRNewswire
4 days ago
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Declares Distribution and Discloses Sources of Distribution - Section 19(a) Notice
PRNewswire
Mar 01, 2018
Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. Declares Distribution And Discloses Sources Of Distribution - Section 19(a) Notice
PRNewswire
Feb 28, 2018
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Declares Distributions and Discloses Sources of Distribution - Section 19(a) Notice
PRNewswire
Feb 28, 2018
Virtus Investment Partners Declares Quarterly Cash Dividends On Common and Preferred Stock
PRNewswire
Feb 15, 2018
Virtus ETF Advisers Announces Restated NAV for AMZA
PRNewswire
Feb 06, 2018
Virtus Investment Partners Announces Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter 2017
PRNewswire
Feb 02, 2018
Virtus Investment Partners Announces Investment in Sustainable Growth Advisers
PRNewswire
Feb 02, 2018
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Declares Distribution and Discloses Sources of Distribution - Section 19(a) Notice
PRNewswire
Feb 01, 2018
Virtus Investment Partners To Announce Fourth Quarter 2017 Results on Friday, February 2
PRNewswire
Jan 30, 2018
Partner Headlines
Virtus Investment Partners Inc (VRTS) Files –…-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on December ...
GuruFocus
Feb 27, 2018
Virtus Investment declares $0.45 dividend
Seeking Alpha
Feb 15, 2018
Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides
Seeking Alpha
Feb 05, 2018
Virtus Investment Partners' (VRTS) CEO George Aylward on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
Seeking Alpha
Feb 02, 2018
Virtus Investment beats by $0.17, beats on revenue
Seeking Alpha
Feb 02, 2018
7 Stocks With Exploding (In A Good Way) Earnings Estimates And Analyst Ratings
Seeking Alpha
Jan 19, 2018
Recent Analysis Shows XOMA, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust, TransMontaigne Partners, ...
GuruFocus
Jan 17, 2018
New Strong Sell Stocks for December 14th
Zacks
Dec 14, 2017
Virtus Investment declares $0.45 dividend
Seeking Alpha
Dec 07, 2017
New Strong Sell Stocks for November 30th
Zacks
Nov 30, 2017
Earnings
View Earnings
Q4 2017
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
2.4
2.6
0.2
Rev:
127.16M
128.02M
864.00K
Q1 2018
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
Expected
2018-04-27
Rev:
Dividends
View Dividends
Yield
1.43%
Ex-Date
Apr 27, 2018
Payment
0.45
Pay-Date
May 15, 2018
Company Profile
Read More
Virtus Investment Partners Inc provides investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. Its retail products include open-end mutual funds, closed-end funds, exchange traded funds, and variable insurance funds.
Visit company website
