DateResearch FirmActionCurrentTarget
2/07/18Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-WeightEqual-Weight136.0
2/06/18Credit SuisseMaintainsOutperformOutperform173.0
2/05/18BarclaysMaintainsEqual-WeightEqual-Weight140.0

Q4 2017 EST Actual Surprise
EPS: 2.4 2.6 0.2
Rev: 127.16M 128.02M 864.00K
Q1 2018 EST Actual Surprise
EPS: Expected
2018-04-27
Rev:

Yield
1.43%
Ex-Date
Apr 27, 2018
Payment
0.45
Pay-Date
May 15, 2018

Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners Inc provides investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. Its retail products include open-end mutual funds, closed-end funds, exchange traded funds, and variable insurance funds.
