QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Virtus Investment
(NASDAQ:VRTS)
193.96
2.21[1.15%]
At close: May 27
193.96
00
After Hours: 4:01PM EDT
Day High/Low191.74 - 195.1
52 Week High/Low161.31 - 338.8
Open / Close193.17 / 193.96
Float / Outstanding5.1M / 7.5M
Vol / Avg.43.3K / 57.4K
Mkt Cap1.4B
P/E7.55
50d Avg. Price201.68
Div / Yield6/3.09%
Payout Ratio18.06
EPS4.38
Total Float5.1M

Virtus Investment (NASDAQ:VRTS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Virtus Investment reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 29

EPS

$7.870

Quarterly Revenue

$252.4M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$251.2M

Earnings Recap

 

Virtus Investment (NASDAQ:VRTS) reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Virtus Investment missed estimated earnings by 0.38%, reporting an EPS of $7.87 versus an estimate of $7.9.

Revenue was up $35.54 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.44 which was followed by a 7.61% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Virtus Investment's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 9.92 9.60 8.04 5.44
EPS Actual 10.36 9.71 9.07 6.78
Revenue Estimate 225.70M 219.34M 199.81M 173.02M
Revenue Actual 266.26M 252.06M 244.01M 216.90M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Virtus Investment using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
Virtus Investment Questions & Answers

Q
When is Virtus Investment (NASDAQ:VRTS) reporting earnings?
A

Virtus Investment (VRTS) is scheduled to report earnings on July 27, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 29, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Virtus Investment (NASDAQ:VRTS)?
A

The Actual EPS was $1.61, which missed the estimate of $1.68.

Q
What were Virtus Investment’s (NASDAQ:VRTS) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $94.1M, which beat the estimate of $88.5M.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.