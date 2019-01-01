Virtus Investment (NASDAQ:VRTS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Virtus Investment (NASDAQ:VRTS) reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Virtus Investment missed estimated earnings by 0.38%, reporting an EPS of $7.87 versus an estimate of $7.9.

Revenue was up $35.54 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.44 which was followed by a 7.61% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Virtus Investment's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 9.92 9.60 8.04 5.44 EPS Actual 10.36 9.71 9.07 6.78 Revenue Estimate 225.70M 219.34M 199.81M 173.02M Revenue Actual 266.26M 252.06M 244.01M 216.90M

