Virtus Investment (NASDAQ:VRTS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
Earnings Recap
Virtus Investment (NASDAQ:VRTS) reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Virtus Investment missed estimated earnings by 0.38%, reporting an EPS of $7.87 versus an estimate of $7.9.
Revenue was up $35.54 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.44 which was followed by a 7.61% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Virtus Investment's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|9.92
|9.60
|8.04
|5.44
|EPS Actual
|10.36
|9.71
|9.07
|6.78
|Revenue Estimate
|225.70M
|219.34M
|199.81M
|173.02M
|Revenue Actual
|266.26M
|252.06M
|244.01M
|216.90M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Virtus Investment using advanced sorting and filters.
Virtus Investment Questions & Answers
Virtus Investment (VRTS) is scheduled to report earnings on July 27, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 29, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $1.61, which missed the estimate of $1.68.
The Actual Revenue was $94.1M, which beat the estimate of $88.5M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.