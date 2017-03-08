Read More

Vestin Realty Mortgage II Inc is active in the financial services domain. The company invests in loans secured by real estate through deeds of trust or mortgages. It also invests in, acquires, manages and sells real property and acquires entities involved in the ownership or management of real property. Vestin functions through three segments; Investments in Real Estate Loans, Investments in Real Property and Investment in a real estate management company. The company's major revenue is derived from the investment in real estate loans.