VOIP-PAL COM Inc is a US-based development stage company. It engages in broadband Voice-over-Internet Protocol (VoIP) market with the ownership and continuing development of a portfolio of VoIP Patents. The firm provides proprietary transactional billing platform to serve the points and air mile business. Its patent portfolio includes: Lawful Intercept, routing, billing, rating mobile gateway, advanced interoperability solutions, intercepting voice over IP communications, and uninterrupted transmission of internet protocol transmissions during endpoint changes providing universal numbering ubiquity; network value as defined by Metcalfe and imperative of interconnect, termination, and recompense for delivery of calls from other networks.