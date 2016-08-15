Market Overview

Analyst Rating

DateResearch FirmActionCurrentTarget
8/15/16Stifel NicolausDowngradesHoldSell
Dividends

Yield
5.71%
Ex-Date
Mar 14, 2018
Payment
0.0517
Pay-Date
Mar 29, 2018