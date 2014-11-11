Read More

Vizconnect Inc is active in the marketing domain. The company, through its subsidiary provides business development consulting services. The company's proprietary mobile video marketing platform helps social celebrities, businesses, and brands visually connect with and monetize online fans, followers, and customers using mobile and online video. Its portfolio encompasses an array of services, which include real estate acquisition, equity building, debt removal, revenue generation, and asset acquirement through the issuance of preferred stock.