Read More

Vinda International Holdings Ltd is active in the personal products market in China. The company is primarily engaged in the sale of the household paper. Its products include pure imported wood pulp napkin towels, core rolls to cover the soft pumping and sanitary wipes. Operating through the Household Paper Products and Personal Care Products segments, the company markets its products in Mainland China, Hong Kong and overseas. The bulk of its revenues is derived from the Household Paper Products segment.