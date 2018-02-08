Read More

Vaisala Oyj provides observation and measurement products and services for chosen weather-related and industrial markets. Business activity is functioned through two segments namely Weather and Controlled Environment. The weather operating segment is a provider of weather technology for meteorological institutions, roads and rail authorities, airport organizations, defense forces, energy and maritime. Controlled environment segment offers products and services to life science customers and multiple applications in various industries. Vaisala generates the majority of revenue through weather segment and its business across is amplifying worldwide.