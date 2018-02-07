Read More

OneSoft Solutions Inc is a Canadian company which acts as a Microsoft reselling partner. It is a provider of software solutions which are developed using Microsoft's new Cloud technologies. The company has developed Cognitive Integrity Management, a software‐as‐a‐service (SaaS) application which uses the Microsoft cloud platform and services including machine learning, predictive analytics, business intelligence reporting and other data science components to assist pipeline companies in preventing pipeline failures. OneSoft also provides software services to the oil and gas pipeline industry incorporating machine learning and data sciences in SaaS products to prevent failures, reduce costs and meet regulations. It earns revenue from monthly subscriptions to use its software.