Read More

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc is a tanker company which owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag and the United States Flag trades. It operates in three segments namely International Crude Tankers, International Product Carriers and U.S Flag Fleet Operations. A major part of its revenue comes from U.S Flag Fleet Operations. U.S Flag Fleet Operations is also referred as U.S Flag.