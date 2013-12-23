Benzinga Pro
Sector:
Industry:
0.0000
0 (%)
Data as of Mar 12, 2018
Prev. Close
Price Open
Volume
0
Day's Range
-
52 Wk Range
-
50 Day Moving Avg.
PE Ratio
Shares Outstanding
Market Cap
Analyst Rating
View All Ratings
Date
Research Firm
Action
Current
Target
11/15/13
Stifel Nicolaus
Terminates
8/27/13
Maxim Group
Downgrades
Buy
Hold
8/26/13
Summer Street
Downgrades
Buy
Neutral
Headlines
Press Releases
SEC Files New Insider Trading Lawsuit Involving Onyx Pharmaceuticals -Reuters
Charles Gross
Mon, 23 Dec 2013 13:03:37 -0400
UPDATE: Stifel Terminates Coverage on Onyx Pharmaceuticals Following Acquisition by Amgen
Dwight Einhorn
Fri, 15 Nov 2013 11:20:37 -0400
Short Sellers Move On Amgen, Vertex (AMGN, PCYC, VRTX)
Nelson Hem
Fri, 11 Oct 2013 14:33:56 -0400
Shares of Onyx Pharma Halted for Info
Paul Quintaro
Tue, 01 Oct 2013 08:49:56 -0400
Amgen Successfully Completes Onyx Pharmaceuticals Tender Offer
Charles Gross
Tue, 01 Oct 2013 06:20:18 -0400
Market Primer: Friday, September 20: US Markets Fall As Investors Re-Evaluate
Laura Brodbeck
Fri, 20 Sep 2013 06:45:44 -0400
Amgen, Onyx Pharma Report Early Termination of HSR
Paul Quintaro
Wed, 18 Sep 2013 17:41:00 -0400
Amgen, Onyx Pharmaceuticals Announce Early Termination of HSR Waiting Period for Amgen's Acquisition of Onyx
Charles Gross
Wed, 18 Sep 2013 17:37:40 -0400
Bayer's Stivarga Tablets Approved in Europe
Charles Gross
Fri, 30 Aug 2013 06:05:33 -0400
Short Interest In Celgene, Onyx Continues To Shrink (CELG, ONXX, VRTX)
Nelson Hem
Tue, 27 Aug 2013 13:29:27 -0400
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Amgen Successfully Completes Onyx Pharmaceuticals Tender Offer
Newswire
Oct 01, 2013
Amgen and Onyx Pharmaceuticals Announce Early Termination of HSR Waiting Period for Amgen's Acquisition of Onyx
Newswire
Sep 18, 2013
Quarterly Changes to the NASDAQ OMX Q-50 Index
Globe Newswire
Sep 16, 2013
WeissLaw LLP Files a Class Action Lawsuit Challenging the Acquisition of Onyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. by Amgen Inc. -- ONXX
Globe Newswire
Aug 30, 2013
Bayer's Stivarga® (regorafenib) Tablets Approved in Europe
Newswire
Aug 30, 2013
Ryan & Maniskas, LLP Announces Investigation of Onyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Newswire
Aug 27, 2013
Bayer and Onyx Pharmaceuticals Announce FDA Priority Review Designation of Nexavar® (sorafenib) Supplemental New Drug Application for the Treatment of Radioactive Iodine-Refractory Differentiated Thyroid Cancer
Newswire
Aug 27, 2013
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims That the Merger May Not Be in the Best Interest of Investors of Onyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - ONXX
Newswire
Aug 26, 2013
Acquisition of Onyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. by Amgen Inc. May Not Be in the Best Interests of Onyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Shareholders
Newswire
Aug 26, 2013
Onyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Shareholder Alert: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces Investigation Of Acquisition By Amgen
Newswire
Aug 26, 2013
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Partner Headlines
Amgen Inc.'s First Quarter Earnings Preview - What Could Be In Store?
GuruFocus
Apr 20, 2015
Amgen: Stronger Drug Portfolio with Acquisition
GuruFocus
Oct 28, 2014
Amgen: Stronger Drug Portfolio with Acquisition
GuruFocus
Sep 22, 2014
Mario Gabelli Comments on Onyx Pharmaceuticals Inc.
GuruFocus
Jan 03, 2014
Columbia Wanger's Third Quarter Selling
GuruFocus
Nov 20, 2013
6 New Stock Picks from Prem Watsa
GuruFocus
Nov 19, 2013
The Latest Cancer News From Small Cap Cancer Stocks (CLVS, CLDX & MTST)
Small Cap Network
Sep 27, 2013
Pharma Deal-Making Rises: Good News For Stocks
ycharts
Sep 19, 2013
Report: Roche Lines up $15B in Debt to Buy BioMarin
webmaster
Sep 19, 2013
Bayer's Stivarga Filed in the EU - Analyst Blog
Zacks
Sep 06, 2013
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Earnings
View Earnings
Q2 2013
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
-0.42
-0.41
Rev:
151.73M
153.00M
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
Expected
Rev:
