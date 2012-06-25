Read More

Omni Ventures Inc was incorporated in August 2008 in the State of Kansas. The Company plans to provide equity funding for commercial and recreational projects in the Mid-west and Western areas of the United States, with specialization in two different categories. The Company's primary goal is to provide housing and recreational activities that complement the Native American gaming activities in the area. It would not use national advertising or promotions. Instead, it would utilize a direct marketing campaign. The competition in this marketplace is strong. Many local banks as well as national banks compete for the financing on these projects.