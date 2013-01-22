Read More

OmniTek Engineering Corp is a developer or manufacturer of the patented hotwires spark plug wires. It develops and sells proprietary diesel-to-natural gas engine conversion systems and complementary products, including new natural gas engines that utilize the Company's technology. Omnitek products are available for stationary applications the transportation industry, which includes light commercial vehicles, minibusses, heavy-duty trucks, municipal buses, as well as rail and marine applications. Omnitek offers four main product lines, a conversion kit for converting diesel engines to run on natural gas, natural gas components, new complete gas engine, a conversion kit for converting rich burn natural gas engines to lean burn.