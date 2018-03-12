Read More

OGK-2 JSC is a Russian company which is engaged in the business of generation and sale of electric and heat power. It mainly focuses on production and sale of electricity and thermal energy in the wholesale market of electric energy (power). The company operates through nine power stations (segments) namely Surgutskaya GRES-1, Kirishskaya GRES, Novocherkasskaya GRES, Stavropolskaya GRES, Krasnoyarskaya GRES-2, Troitskaya GRES, Serovskaya GRES, Ryazanskaya GRES and Cherepovetskaya GRES. OGK-2 generates its revenue through the sale of electricity, capacity, heat as well as the provision of other services.