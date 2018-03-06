Market Overview

DateResearch FirmActionCurrentTarget
1/02/18Goldman SachsInitiates Coverage OnNeutral27.0
1/02/18Cowen & Co.Initiates Coverage OnOutperform0.0
1/02/18JefferiesInitiates Coverage OnBuy40.0

Company Profile

Odonate Therapeutics Inc is a US-based pharmaceutical company which is engaged in the development of therapeutics which improves and extend the lives of patients with cancer. The company mainly focuses on the development of tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that belongs to a class of drugs, taxanes, which are widely used in the treatment of cancer including breast cancer. The key product of the company is Tesetaxel which is a chemotherapy for oral administration with a low pill burden for various types of cancers.
