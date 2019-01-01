QQQ
Range
1.15 - 1.45
Vol / Avg.
26.7K/258.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.82 - 1.49
Mkt Cap
48.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.39
P/E
-
EPS
-0.37
Shares
38.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Odonate Therapeutics Inc is a US-based pharmaceutical company that is engaged in the development of therapeutics which improves and extends the lives of patients with cancer. The company mainly focuses on the development of tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that belongs to a class of drugs, taxanes, which are widely used in the treatment of cancer including breast cancer. The key product of the company is Tesetaxel which is chemotherapy for oral administration with a low pill burden for various types of cancers.

Odonate Therapeutics Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Odonate Therapeutics (ODTC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Odonate Therapeutics (OTCPK: ODTC) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Odonate Therapeutics's (ODTC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Odonate Therapeutics.

Q

What is the target price for Odonate Therapeutics (ODTC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Odonate Therapeutics

Q

Current Stock Price for Odonate Therapeutics (ODTC)?

A

The stock price for Odonate Therapeutics (OTCPK: ODTC) is $1.25 last updated Today at 7:37:06 PM.

Q

Does Odonate Therapeutics (ODTC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Odonate Therapeutics.

Q

When is Odonate Therapeutics (OTCPK:ODTC) reporting earnings?

A

Odonate Therapeutics does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Odonate Therapeutics (ODTC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Odonate Therapeutics.

Q

What sector and industry does Odonate Therapeutics (ODTC) operate in?

A

Odonate Therapeutics is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.