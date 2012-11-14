Benzinga Pro
OLYMPUS CORP SP ADR
OCPNY
:OTCMKTS
Sector:
Industry:
38.66
-0.17 (-0.44%)
Data as of Mar 12, 2018
Prev. Close
38.83
Price Open
38.62
Volume
9,211
Day's Range
38.61 - 38.7
52 Wk Range
-
50 Day Moving Avg.
PE Ratio
Shares Outstanding
Market Cap
Sony to Fund Image Sensor Business with Convertible Bond
Jeff Uscher
Wed, 14 Nov 2012 14:14:45 -0400
Olympus Posts FQ2 Net Profit
Monica Gerson
Mon, 12 Nov 2012 03:57:22 -0400
Olympus Posts Wider FQ1 Net Loss
Monica Gerson
Thu, 09 Aug 2012 05:50:40 -0400
Olympus To Lower About 2,700 Jobs By 2014
Monica Gerson
Fri, 08 Jun 2012 03:33:03 -0400
Olympus Posts Wider FQ4 Loss
Monica Gerson
Thu, 10 May 2012 04:37:17 -0400
Earnings Roundup
Lisa Levin
Mon, 13 Feb 2012 09:29:15 -0400
Olympus Posts FQ3 Loss
Monica Gerson
Mon, 13 Feb 2012 06:35:29 -0400
Olympus Shares Trade Sharply Higher in Japan After Chairman and President Steps Down
Unknown
Wed, 26 Oct 2011 22:51:32 -0400
Olympus Loses $3B in Market Cap in Last 2 Sessions After Firing President Michael Woodford
Unknown
Mon, 17 Oct 2011 20:33:08 -0400
Ambu's Single-Use Products Supplant High-Cost Traditional Technology
Thomson Reuters
Jul 09, 2012
Vianale & Vianale LLP Announces That Only One Securities Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed on Behalf of Investors Against Olympus Corporation -- OCPNY
Benzinga Staff
Nov 17, 2011
Harwood Feffer LLP Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Olympus Corporation
Benzinga Staff
Nov 16, 2011
Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces Filing of a Class Action Against Olympus Corporation
Benzinga Staff
Nov 15, 2011
Partner Headlines
Olympus Corp. ADR 2018 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Slides
Seeking Alpha
Feb 09, 2018
MedTech Growing on Emerging Markets, M&A: Stocks to Buy
Zacks
Oct 25, 2017
Fujifilm's Long Transformation Process Heading In The Right Direction
Seeking Alpha
Mar 03, 2017
Political Ructions, Poor Deal-Making And Scandal - A Bad Year For Big-Cap Medtechs
Seeking Alpha
Jan 04, 2017
Japan the surprise top global pick of Morgan Stanley
Seeking Alpha
Nov 28, 2016
Sony Helps Xiaomi Compete In The Mirrorless Camera Market
Seeking Alpha
Sep 27, 2016
Sony's High-End Bridge Cameras Are Also A Threat To Canon And Nikon
Seeking Alpha
Aug 28, 2016
Sony Has A Bright Future In Cameras
Seeking Alpha
Aug 22, 2016
Olympus' New M&A Strategy: Identifying Potential Targets
Seeking Alpha
Jul 25, 2016
A Year Of Scandal: The Beginning Of The End Of Cronyism In Japan?
Seeking Alpha
Jul 05, 2016
Company Profile
Olympus Corp is engaged in the manufacture and sale of precision machineries and instruments.
