Tatneft PJSC was incorporated in Russia on January 1, 1994. The company along with its subsidiaries is engaged in crude oil exploration, development and production in the Republic of Tatarstan (Tatarstan), a republic within the Russian Federation. It is also engaged in refining and marketing of crude oil and refined products as well as production and marketing of petrochemicals. The company's segments include Exploration and production, Refining and marketing, Petrochemical products, and Banking segment. Majority of the revenues are derived from exploration, development, extraction and sale of crude oil.