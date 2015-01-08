Read More

FUJI Media Holdings Inc is a diversified media company with interests in broadcasting, as the business operates several premium television stations. FUJI has seven business segments: Broadcasting, Production, Image & Music, Life Information, Advertising, City Development, and Other. The Broadcasting segment is engaged in the broadcasting of television and radio programs, while the Production segment plans and produces television programs. The Image & Music segment sells audio and video software. The Life Information segment publishes newspapers, while the Advertising segment sells advertising space across the company's various divisions. The Other segment leases real estate assets. The company earns the majority of its revenue in Japan.