Read More

Evonik Industries is a German chemical company offering a mix of speciality and commodity chemical products. It has a number-one to -three market position in 80% of its businesses. Around 50% of sales are generated in Europe, while the key markets of North America and Asia account for 20% each. The company is organised into three major chemicals segments: nutrition and care, resource efficiency, and performance materials. A fourth segment, services, provides site management, logistics, and technical services to internal and external customers.