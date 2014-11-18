Read More

EI Group PLC formerly known as Enterprise Inns PLC was incorporated in England on November 27, 1990. The Company operates as a leased and tenanted pub company in the United Kingdom. The Company leases pubs to individual operators supplying them with beer, cider, wines, spirits, minerals and other products. This involves the granting of leases to Publicans who operates the pubs as their own businesses and pays rent to the Company for the purchase of beer and other drinks. The Company also operates amusement and other machines in the United Kingdom.