Lunch With Jim Chanos For Charity: A Chance to Learn From A Pro and How Much It Might Set You Back

Have you ever wanted to sit down with someone who’s managed hundreds of millions of dollars to pick his or her brain? Well, here’s your chance. You can secure a lunch date with legendary hedge fund manager Jim Chanos through Charitybuzz, a marketplace that helps raise money for non-profits through exclusive events and opportunities.

Money raised from Chanos’ lunch experience will benefit NYC’s PS 11 Sarah J Garnet elementary school, a diverse school that relies on donations to fund its students’ education, according to Charitybuzz.

Who Is Jim Chanos?

Chanos has built a name for himself on Wall Street through a strategy in which he identifies over-valued stocks and shorts them, making money on their eventual decline. Chanos is one of the most renowned short traders on Wall Street, making millions of dollars on the collapse of Enron in the early 2000s as the head of Kynikos Associates.

Since then, Chanos has been outspoken about companies like Tesla Inc TSLA and Coinbase Global Inc COIN, two major tech companies that he believes are overvalued. Chanos has recently stated that Tesla’s full-self driving software is “worthless.”

How To Get Lunch With Chanos:

On Charitybuzz’s website, users can bid for the lunch experience with Chanos. The current bid is just around $1,000, but Charitybuzz estimates that it will go for around $5,000. The lunch will be held at Michael’s Restaurant, an upscale, stylish Midtown New York City restaurant.

