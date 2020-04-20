Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Novavax Continues Huge Run, Short Seller Sees Stock Falling Back To $15
Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 20, 2020 2:30pm   Comments
Share:
Novavax Continues Huge Run, Short Seller Sees Stock Falling Back To $15

Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) gained more than 25% by Monday, leading a notable short seller to tweet his thoughts on the stock.

What Happened

Novavax announced on April 16 it will start a COVID-19 vaccine called SARS-CoV-2 Recombinant Spike Protein Nanoparticle, NVX-CoV2373 within the coming weeks. The stock's momentum on Monday is directly attributed to the announcement and investors are hopeful it can see some success with its trials.

Citron Research said Monday afternoon that Novavax is a "serial promise and non deliver" on every virus. Citron said company insiders sold "most holdings" last year.

Why It's Important

Novavax's stock has become a big play of the COVID-19 pandemic and traders took advantage of several surges.

The stock rallied on March 24 after the company announced positive top-line results for its influenza vaccine candidate NanoFlu, which was evaluated in adults aged 65 and older.

Novavax's balance sheet is "upside down" and it will need cash for its trials, according to Citron. As such, investors should expect the company to announce a secondary offering "soon" and the stock will come back to $15 per share.

The stock traded around $24 per share at time of publication.

Related Links:

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday

12 Short Squeeze Candidates To Watch

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NVAX)

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Falls Over 400 Points; NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Shares Jump
55 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
12 Short Squeeze Candidates To Watch
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Moderna Secures $483M In BARDA Funding, Gilead Remdesivir Data, Veracyte's Positive Pre-Announcement
The Daily Biotech Pulse: FDA Nod For UroGen, Novavax Coronavirus Vaccine To Enter Clinics, Soligenix Licenses Vaccine Adjuvant
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Citron Research coronavirusShort Sellers Short Ideas Health Care Media Trading Ideas General Best of Benzinga

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.