Vetr Is Bullish On Shopify Despite Citron Hit
The Vetr crowd on Thursday upgraded its rating on Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) from 4 stars (Buy), issued six days ago, to 5 stars (Strong Buy). Crowd sentiment at the time of the downgrade was mostly positive, with 85 percent of Vetr user ratings bullish.
Share price in Shopify took a nose dive Wednesday following a report from Andrew Left's Citron Research that lambasted the company and put it at a $60 price target. Over the course of that day, the stock lost 13.75 percent. Shopify opened Thursday's market to fall to a low of 93.66 before gaining some momentum and finishing the day up at $100.43.
See how crowdsourced ratings could help you time the market.
Currently, the Vetr crowd's average price target for Shopify is up at $128.14, which is more than twice the average analyst price target of $61.60. Less than 2 percent of Vetr users are holding SHOP in their watch-lists.
Latest Ratings for SHOP
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Sep 2017
|DA Davidson
|Initiates Coverage On
|Neutral
|Aug 2017
|Barclays
|Maintains
|Equal-Weight
|Jul 2017
|Benchmark
|Initiates Coverage On
|Hold
View More Analyst Ratings for SHOP
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
Posted-In: Andrew Left Citron ResearchShort Sellers Upgrades Price Target Crowdsourcing Analyst Ratings General
© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.