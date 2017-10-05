Vetr Is Bullish On Shopify Despite Citron Hit

The Vetr crowd on Thursday upgraded its rating on Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) from 4 stars (Buy), issued six days ago, to 5 stars (Strong Buy). Crowd sentiment at the time of the downgrade was mostly positive, with 85 percent of Vetr user ratings bullish.

Share price in Shopify took a nose dive Wednesday following a report from Andrew Left's Citron Research that lambasted the company and put it at a $60 price target. Over the course of that day, the stock lost 13.75 percent. Shopify opened Thursday's market to fall to a low of 93.66 before gaining some momentum and finishing the day up at $100.43.

See how crowdsourced ratings could help you time the market.

Currently, the Vetr crowd's average price target for Shopify is up at $128.14, which is more than twice the average analyst price target of $61.60. Less than 2 percent of Vetr users are holding SHOP in their watch-lists.

Latest Ratings for SHOP Date Firm Action From To Sep 2017 DA Davidson Initiates Coverage On Neutral Aug 2017 Barclays Maintains Equal-Weight Jul 2017 Benchmark Initiates Coverage On Hold View More Analyst Ratings for SHOP

