Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Vetr Is Bullish On Shopify Despite Citron Hit

Chris Dier-Scalise , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 05, 2017 5:03pm   Comments
Share:
Related SHOP
Benzinga's Option Alert Recap From October 5
20 Biggest Mid-Day Losers For Thursday
Stocks Up, Alphabet Leads, But Shopify Down; Why Apple May Break Out Again (Investor's Business Daily)

The Vetr crowd on Thursday upgraded its rating on Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) from 4 stars (Buy), issued six days ago, to 5 stars (Strong Buy). Crowd sentiment at the time of the downgrade was mostly positive, with 85 percent of Vetr user ratings bullish.

Share price in Shopify took a nose dive Wednesday following a report from Andrew Left's Citron Research that lambasted the company and put it at a $60 price target. Over the course of that day, the stock lost 13.75 percent. Shopify opened Thursday's market to fall to a low of 93.66 before gaining some momentum and finishing the day up at $100.43.

See how crowdsourced ratings could help you time the market.

Currently, the Vetr crowd's average price target for Shopify is up at $128.14, which is more than twice the average analyst price target of $61.60. Less than 2 percent of Vetr users are holding SHOP in their watch-lists.

Latest Ratings for SHOP

DateFirmActionFromTo
Sep 2017DA DavidsonInitiates Coverage OnNeutral
Aug 2017BarclaysMaintainsEqual-Weight
Jul 2017BenchmarkInitiates Coverage OnHold

View More Analyst Ratings for SHOP
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Andrew Left Citron ResearchShort Sellers Upgrades Price Target Crowdsourcing Analyst Ratings General

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SHOP)

Benzinga's Option Alert Recap From October 5
20 Biggest Mid-Day Losers For Thursday
Shopify Shares Recover From Morning Low, Still Down $20 Since Citron Report
The Market In 5 Minutes: Shopify, Equifax And More
Shopify Chopped After Citron Makes Bearish Call
18 Biggest Mid-Day Losers For Wednesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Loading...
Sign up for email alerts on SHOP
Loading...
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.