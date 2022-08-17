Ten Major REITs With Big Year-To-Date Price Losses

These ten major real estate investment trusts (REITs) are in downtrends from their January peak prices to their present, much-lower values. Some of this movement has to do with interest rates, some with other issues – but whatever the case, sellers are outdoing buyers on these all year.

Not all REITs are declining, but these ten are widely followed. It’s clear from the price charts of each one that it’s been a tough year. Anyone looking for growth has to be disappointed with 2022 and the REIT sector.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. ARE went from $220 at the beginning of January to $166.97 currently. This office REIT pays a 2.83% dividend.

Brandywine Realty Trust BDN went from $14.25 in early January to $8.81 currently with 1.56 million shares trading on average. Brandywine is an office REIT that is paying an 8.63% dividend.

Boston Properties Inc. BXP dropped from $125 in early January to $89.72. This REIT invests in offices, and it’s offering investors a 4.37% dividend.

Healthcare Realty Trust Inc. HR went from $33.50 in early January to $26.07 currently. As its name implies, this REIT is involved in healthcare facilities and pays a dividend of 1.67%.

Invitation Homes Inc. INVH slid from $45 in early January to $38.89 currently.

The company places money in residential properties. Invitation Homes pays a 2.26% dividend.

Macerich Co. MAC saw a drop from $18.50 near the beginning of January to $11.10 currently. This REIT invests in retail properties such as shopping centers and the like. Macerich pays a 5.41% dividend.

MFA Financial Inc. MFA went from $17.50 in early January to $12.14 currently. This mortgage REIT pays a 14.50% dividend.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. PDM went from $19.25 in early January to $13.50 currently. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Piedmont Office Realty Trust invests in offices. The REIT pays a 6.22% dividend.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. PK dropped from $20 near the beginning of January to $15.96 currently. The company owns major hotels, motels and convention centers in large metropolitan areas. It pays investors a 0.25% dividend.

Prologis Inc. PLD went down from $165 in early January to $134.23 currently. The REIT owns industrial properties in the Americas, Europe and Asia. Prologis pays a 2.35% dividend.

SL Green Realty Corp. SLG was at $80 in early January and is at $51.02 currently. SL Green Realty invests in New York City office and retail space. This REIT pays a 7.31% dividend.

These REITs remain in downtrends, which could reverse given the right set of macroeconomic and other factors. For now, though, it might be significant to note the slippage in price and consider whether these alternative investments are worthy. As indicated, it will be hard to call them growth REITs until these trends reverse.

Not investment advice. For educational purposes only.