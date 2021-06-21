3 High Dividend REIT Stocks Under $10

You don’t need a substantial amount of capital to invest in high-quality real estate assets that provide passive income.

REITs offer a means for virtually anyone to become a real estate investor, and these three make it even easier with a price tag of less than $10 per share, and dividend yields above 5%.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE: BRG)

Bluerock is a residential REIT that invests in multifamily properties in markets with some of the highest population and job growth in the country. The stock price also offers one of the best values among apartment REITs with a P/FFO multiple of around 14x.

Bluerock is also one of the highest dividend residential REITs with a 6.88% yield.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY)

Annaly is the largest mortgage REIT in terms of market cap and is sitting on over $85 billion in assets. The company primarily invests in agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), meaning the majority of their portfolio is guaranteed by the Federal Government.

If you have the appetite for the risks that come with mortgage REITs, Annaly is worth taking a look at with its 9.7% dividend yield.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR)

Whitestone is a retail REIT that invests in community-centered shopping centers. The REIT has a diverse tenant base of businesses providing daily necessities and needed services, making it more protected against e-commerce than many other retail REITs. The company targets opportunistic acquisitions with significant upside in U.S. markets that are experiencing the highest population growth.

The company also pays a monthly dividend and has a yield of 5.32%.