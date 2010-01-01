Kevin Vandenboss

New Offering For Fractional Ownership In Rental Property Available
Higher Food Prices And Housing Costs Have Worked Out Well For Bill Gates And Jeff Bezos, But How Did They See It Coming?
Bezos-Backed Company Surpasses $100M In Single-Family Home Acquisitions While U.S. Housing Shortage Worsens
Countless news headlines have been calling for a housing crash for the better part of a year, yet prices are still climbing in many parts of the U.S. According to data from Redfin, the median sale price has increased by over 9.38% since January and has fallen only 3.4% from the peak in May 2022. 
This REIT You&#39;ve Never Heard Of Is Crushing The Market - Up 36% Over The Past Two Years
The past few years have felt like an adrenaline-filled ride for most REIT investors. After a year of double-digit returns in 2019, the shocking COVID crash eradicated nearly four years of gains in a heartbeat. However, like a phoenix rising, the resilient real estate market scaled fresh peaks in 2021, recording its most robust year since 1976.
Is Jeff Bezos Your Landlord? If He&#39;s Not Yet, He May Be Soon
A New REIT Is Taking On The Housing Affordability Crisis, And Its Plan Looks Promising
REITs with Massive Dividend Yields: A Close Look At Five Key Players
&#39;That One Deal Made Me A Millionaire&#39;: Former Airline Pilot Ryan Tseko Reveals His Investing Strategy That Anyone Can Follow
For years, the wealthiest investors and institutions have enjoyed exclusive access to lucrative investment opportunities, leaving retail investors with limited choices. 
REITs Struggle To Keep Up With The Market, But Private Real Estate Continues To Show Promise
As 2023 unfolds, Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) are facing a challenging landscape, underperforming when compared to the overall stock market. The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund, which is considered to be the benchmark ETF for the REIT sector, has dipped by 11.16% from its year-to-date (YTD) high, while the S&P 500 is sitting only about 1.2% below its high for the year.
The People Have Spoken And They Want Real Assets
Many investors, particularly millennials, are increasingly losing confidence in the stock market due to a combination of factors such as recent bank failures, market volatility and recession fears. The traditional financial system has faced significant setbacks, with events like the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank shaking investor trust. 
You Can Become A Landlord In Just 10 Minutes Thanks To This Jeff Bezos-Backed Startup
With over $78 million in funded properties and Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos’s trust behind it, it’s worth taking a closer look at the disruption caused by Arrived Homes, a company that lets users buy shares of rental properties for as little as $100 through a process that only takes about 10 minutes. 
Investing In Rental Properties Just Got A Whole Lot Easier Thanks To This Jeff Bezos-Backed Investment Platform
With over $78 million in funded properties and Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos’s trust behind it, it’s worth taking a closer look at the disruption caused by Arrived Homes, a company that lets users buy shares of rental properties for as little as $100.
First Jeff Bezos, Now Elon Musk Making A Play On The Single-Family Housing Market
Real estate is one of the classic rags-to-riches stories and has been the source of wealth for some of the richest people on the planet. According to Forbes, 193 billionaires were created through real estate.
Elon Musk Recommends Investing In &#39;Physical Things&#39; - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation
Elon Musk posted in a thread on Twitter last year, after inflation hit a 40-year high for the first time, advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high.
If You Invested In A Rental Property When Jeff Bezos First Backed This Real Estate Platform, Here&#39;s How Much You Would Have Made
Many investors overlook real estate simply because it has traditionally been a difficult asset class to invest in. The passage of the JOBS Act gave one company the ability to change that by securitizing single-family rentals and allowing individual investors to easily buy shares of these properties. 
The Real Estate Market Is In The Freezer, But Billionaire Grant Cardone Says Investors Will &#39;Save The Day&#39;
Economists have been calling for a housing crash for several months. Some even predicted that home prices would fall by as much as 30% in 2023. While these claims are understandable considering that rising mortgage rates have priced many would-be buyers out of the market, it appears that a different scenario is beginning to play out.
Warren Buffett Doesn&#39;t Buy Real Estate And You Probably Shouldn&#39;t Either
Warren Buffett’s long-term investment strategy has proven to be successful through virtually all market conditions over the past several decades – recession, high inflation and deflation. If there’s one thing that’s made Buffett one of the most successful investors in history, it’s his commitment to his strategy.
Jeff Bezos-Backed Arrived Homes Surpasses 200 Single-Family Investment Properties Funded
The fractional real estate investment platform Arrived Homes hit a major milestone last month – funding its 200th single-family home. The company has now funded 203 investment properties with a total value of more than $75 million. 

