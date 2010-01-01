Bezos-Backed Company Surpasses $100M In Single-Family Home Acquisitions While U.S. Housing Shortage Worsens

Countless news headlines have been calling for a housing crash for the better part of a year, yet prices are still climbing in many parts of the U.S. According to data from Redfin, the median sale price has increased by over 9.38% since January and has fallen only 3.4% from the peak in May 2022.