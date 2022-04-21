QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

$10.6M Private Equity Offering For Milwaukee Suburb Multifamily Development Fully Pledged

by Eric McConnell, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 21, 2022 10:18 AM | 1 min read

Investors on the real estate crowdfunding platform RealtyMogul have pledged the full amount being raised for a Class-A multifamily housing development just outside of Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Lakeshore Commons Apartments is a 199-unit luxury apartment community that will be one of a three-phase master-planned development on the shore of Lake Michigan.

Lakeshore Commons Apartments will offer renters a unique combination of high level amenities, coastal access and proximity to Milwaukee. The entire project is part of a long-term partnership between the city of Oak Creek and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources to beautify and add value to the Wisconsin Shoreline.

Lakeshore Commons is being sponsored by F-Street Development Group with Rinka Design, who handled the architecture and aesthetic side of the project. F-Street is raising $10,660,000 from investors, who will receive equity in the project. The development has a total budget of $47,235,000.

F-Street’s ultimate plan is to complete Lakeshore Commons and sell it for upwards of $69 million in 2026.

Investment Highlights: F-Street plans to begin making monthly distributions to investors in January 2024. The first units are scheduled to be ready for occupancy in July 2023.

  • Minimum investment: $35,000
  • Anticipated hold period: 5 years
  • Targeted internal rate of return (IRR): 20.2%
  • Targeted equity multiple: 2.8x

Investors that are still interested in funding the project can join a waitlist through the RealtyMogul platform.

View a full list of available real estate investment offerings through RealtyMogul and other private equity investment platforms through Benzinga Alternative Investments.

Photo: Courtesy of RealtyMogul

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Alternative investmentsMilwaukeereal estate crowdfundingRealtyMogulReal Estate