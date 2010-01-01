Eric McConnell

Eric McConnell

Benzinga Staff Writer

Realty Income REIT Making Moves Into European Net Leasing
How Are Mark Cuban's "Shark Tank" Investments Making Out Today?
Mark Cuban is one of the most famous investors on the TV show "Shark Tank." He made enough money on his biggest deal to cover the cost of all his investments.
Rising Insurance Premiums Could Pose An Existential Threat To Housing Market
A recent study indicated that if insurance premiums continue to rise in response to the dangers posed by climate change, the housing market could collapse.
New York Times May Sue OpenAI Over Chat GPT Data Scraping
Is Home Ownership Overrated? Taking A Second Look At The American Dream
Reality TV Star Tarek El Moussa's Proposed Real Estate Development Is Emblematic Of The Los Angeles Housing Crisis
America Is A Nation On The Move. Here's How Investors Can Profit From It
Lessons Everyone Can Learn From Successful Real Estate Investors
Could Boston's Plan To Convert Office Space To Housing Save The Commercial Real Estate Market?
How Two Little-Known Court Cases Could Change The Way Real Estate Is Purchased
Blackstone Announces Major Asset Liquidations As Redemption Requests For Its REIT Continue
Blackstone real estate investment trust (BREIT), which recently made news for exercising a clause that restricted owner withdrawals for several consecutive months, has not taken the news lying down. Blackstone’s opportunistic funds recently announced the sale of $3.1 billion worth of its industrial real estate portfolio.
Moody's Finds Record Number Of Americans Are Rent Burdened — Here's What That Means For REIT Investors
American renters are paying an average of 30% or more of their income for rent, which is the threshold for being “rent burdened,” according to Moody’s Corp., which provides data for investors and tracks several metrics that provide a picture of the economy. Benzinga explains why that could be a worrying trend for investors in real estate investment trusts (REIT).
Rent Control Is Coming To A City Near You — What That Means For REIT And Real Estate Investors
The average residential rent in America jumped 18% from February 2017 to February 2022, according to a recent study by Pew Research Center.  The same study found that nearly half of American renters spend one-third of their income on rent, with 23% paying more than half of their income on rent. 
Blackstone REIT Continues Trend Of Bad News For Real Estate Investors
Blackstone real estate investment trust (BREIT) is known as one of America’s largest and most dependable privately held REITs when it comes to delivering investor returns. However, 2023 has proven to be a difficult year for real estate investors, and Blackstone is not immune.
Bill Gates Takes Aim At Large Cattle Farms With Latest Investment As The Billionaire Looks To Take On Global Warming Through Reducing Methane Output
Tracking business magnate Bill Gates’s investments has become something of a spectator sport in recent years, and there is no shortage of reasons why. 
Bill Gates's Latest Startup Bet: How a Gram of Fusion Energy Could Replace 22,000lbs of Coal
Breakthrough Energy Ventures, run by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, has made some aggressive moves in the recent months, including becoming the lead investor in Type One Energy. 
Bill Gates's March Venture Investments: Biotech, Energy, And Taking On Methane Emissions
Microsoft Corp. Founder Bill Gates is known as an all-around smart guy, but he’s a man of many hats.
Is This The Beginning Of A Large-Scale Pushback Against AI?
Italy recently made headlines by becoming the first Western nation to ban the now infamous advanced chatbot ChatGPT. 
Bill Gates's Breakthrough Energy Ventures Is Bullish On The Future Of This Clean, Sustainable Fuel Startup
Business magnate Bill Gates’s Breakthrough Energy Ventures has made a number of interesting moves in the last month, including investing in startup ClearFlame Engine Technologies. 

