Moody's Finds Record Number Of Americans Are Rent Burdened — Here's What That Means For REIT Investors

American renters are paying an average of 30% or more of their income for rent, which is the threshold for being “rent burdened,” according to Moody’s Corp., which provides data for investors and tracks several metrics that provide a picture of the economy. Benzinga explains why that could be a worrying trend for investors in real estate investment trusts (REIT).