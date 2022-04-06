Jeff Bezos Backed Real Estate Investment Platform Fully Funds Six Properties In Under 12 Hours

The real estate investment platform Arrived Homes launched its latest batch of new offerings yesterday; six rental properties that retail investors can buy into with as little as $100. The offerings went live on the platform at 11:00 AM EDT on April 5, 2022, and all properties were fully funded in less than 12 hours.

The first two properties sold out in under two hours. The first was a five-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom home in the Columbia, SC market, named The Bedford. The property was acquired by Arrived Homes for $280,000 and investors purchased the 12,317 available shares at $10 each.

The second property to sell out was a four-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath home in the Nashville, TN market, named The Jack. Arrived Homes acquired the property for $414,755 and investors purchased all 18,359 available shares at $10 per share.

Shares of the remaining properties sold out throughout the day to a total of 750 retail investors. The total amount funded was about $800,000 with combined property values totaling approximately $1.7 million.

Arrived Homes has experienced tremendous growth since its launch just a little over a year ago. The platform funded 51 homes during the last eight months of 2021 with approximately $18.5 million in property value. So far in 2022, Arrived Homes has already funded approximately $17 million worth of properties.

The platform has been releasing new properties every couple of weeks so far in 2022. New investors can gain access to upcoming properties by monitoring new offerings on Benzinga or directly through Arrived Homes.

The company attracted interest from several high-profile investors during its seed round, with investments from Amazon.com Inc AMZN founder Jeff Bezos through his Bezos Expeditions fund, Salesforce.com Inc CRM founder Marc Benioff through Time Ventures, former Zillow Group Inc Z CEO Spencer Rascoff and Uber Technologies Inc UBER CEO Dara Khosrowshahi.

How The Arrived Homes Platform Works

Arrived Homes finds and acquires residential rental properties, then offers shares of the properties to investors through its online platform. Investors can browse available properties and invest in whichever ones they choose.

The company handles the management of the properties while investors collect their share of the rental income and wait for the property to appreciate in value over time.

After a target hold period of five to seven years, Arrived Homes sells the property and distributes the equity to each investor according to the number of shares they own. Assuming the property increases in value, the investors share in the profits from the sale.

This article was originally published on April 5, 2022, and was updated on April 6, 2022, to reflect the total properties funded.

Photo: Courtesy of Arrived Homes