Shares Available In These 12 Rental Properties With $100 Minimum Investment

Arrived Homes launched a new batch of rental properties on its real estate investment platform last week with a minimum investment of $100.

12 of the properties from the latest launch are still available for investment, although shares are becoming limited with most being at least 80% funded as of now.

View offerings on Arrived Homes.

How The Arrived Homes Platform Works

Arrived Homes finds and acquires residential rental properties, then offers shares of the properties to investors through its online platform. Investors can browse available properties and invest in whichever ones they choose.

The company handles the management of the properties while investors collect their share of the rental income and wait for the property to appreciate in value over time.

After a target hold period of five to seven years, Arrived Homes sells the property and distributes the equity to each investor according to the number of shares they own. Assuming the property increases in value, the investors share in the profits from the sale.

Current Rental Property Offerings

The Ensenada: A 2,980 square foot home in Denver, Colorado, with a rental rate of $3,195 per month.

The Bandelier: A 1,900 square foot home in Tuscon, Arizona, with a monthly rental rate of $2,295.

The Grant: A 2,664 square foot home in Atlanta, Georgia, with a rental rate of $2,295 per month.

The Davidson: A 1,200 square foot home in Charlotte, North Carolina, with a rental rate of $1,495 per month.

El Diablo: A 2,187 square foot home in Tucson, Arizona, with a rental rate priced at $1,895 per month.

The Oly: a 2,071 square foot home in Denver, Colorado, with a monthly rental rate of $2,695.

The Sigma: A 2,465 square foot home in the Raleigh - Durham market in North Carolina, with a monthly rental rate of $2,295.

The Vernon: A 1,806 square foot home in Upstate South Carolina, with rent priced at $1,995 per month.

The Dolittle: A 1,956 square foot home located near Columbia, South Carolina, with monthly rent priced at $2,195 per month.

The Ribbonwalk: A 2,286 square foot home in Charlotte, North Carolina, with a rental rate of $2,095 per month.

The KerriAnn: A 2,286 square foot home located in the Raleigh - Durham market in North Carolina, with monthly rent priced at $2,095 per month.

The Murphy: A 1,956 square foot, newly built home in Chapin, South Carolina, with a rental rate of $2,195 per month.

View available rental properties available for investment on Arrived Homes.

Photo: Courtesy of Arrived Homes