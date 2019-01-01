Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Zovio
Zovio Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Zovio (NASDAQ: ZVO) was reported by Northland Capital Markets on April 9, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $7.50 expecting ZVO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 849.37% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Zovio (NASDAQ: ZVO) was provided by Northland Capital Markets, and Zovio initiated their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Zovio, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Zovio was filed on April 9, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 9, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Zovio (ZVO) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $7.50. The current price Zovio (ZVO) is trading at is $0.79, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
