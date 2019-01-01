QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/64.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.03 - 0.08
Mkt Cap
5.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
190.1M
Outstanding
Zonetail Inc is a mobile technology company. It provides mobile platforms to hotels and condominiums connecting the guests of a hotel and the residents of a condo to the amenities and services of their building through the convenience of their personal mobile device. Included on both platforms is an explore section highlighting the businesses and services in the local area. The company derives revenue from the fees charged for services offered within the platform.

Zonetail Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Zonetail (ZTLLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Zonetail (OTCQB: ZTLLF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Zonetail's (ZTLLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Zonetail.

Q

What is the target price for Zonetail (ZTLLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Zonetail

Q

Current Stock Price for Zonetail (ZTLLF)?

A

The stock price for Zonetail (OTCQB: ZTLLF) is $0.0268 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 14:34:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Zonetail (ZTLLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Zonetail.

Q

When is Zonetail (OTCQB:ZTLLF) reporting earnings?

A

Zonetail does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Zonetail (ZTLLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Zonetail.

Q

What sector and industry does Zonetail (ZTLLF) operate in?

A

Zonetail is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.