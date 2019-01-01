QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/53.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.03 - 0.11
Mkt Cap
96.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
1.3B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Zephyr Energy PLC is engaged in the multi-asset natural resources business. The company has one main operating segment, which is the exploration and development of oil and gas resources, primarily based in the USA.

Zephyr Energy Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Zephyr Energy (ZPHRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Zephyr Energy (OTCQB: ZPHRF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Zephyr Energy's (ZPHRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Zephyr Energy.

Q

What is the target price for Zephyr Energy (ZPHRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Zephyr Energy

Q

Current Stock Price for Zephyr Energy (ZPHRF)?

A

The stock price for Zephyr Energy (OTCQB: ZPHRF) is $0.075 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 15:59:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Zephyr Energy (ZPHRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Zephyr Energy.

Q

When is Zephyr Energy (OTCQB:ZPHRF) reporting earnings?

A

Zephyr Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Zephyr Energy (ZPHRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Zephyr Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Zephyr Energy (ZPHRF) operate in?

A

Zephyr Energy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.