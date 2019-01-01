ñol

ZNext Mining Corp
(OTCEM:ZNXT)
~0
00
At close: May 12
0.0008
0.0008[79900.00%]
PreMarket: 4:00PM EDT
15 minutes delayed

ZNext Mining Corp (OTC:ZNXT), Dividends

ZNext Mining Corp issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash ZNext Mining Corp generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Last Dividend

Jun 30, 2007
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
No Data

ZNext Mining Corp Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next ZNext Mining Corp (ZNXT) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for ZNext Mining Corp. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.00 on August 31, 2007.

Q
What date did I need to own ZNext Mining Corp (ZNXT) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for ZNext Mining Corp (ZNXT). The last dividend payout was on August 31, 2007 and was $0.00

Q
How much per share is the next ZNext Mining Corp (ZNXT) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for ZNext Mining Corp (ZNXT). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.00 on August 31, 2007

Q
What is the dividend yield for ZNext Mining Corp (OTCEM:ZNXT)?
A

ZNext Mining Corp has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for ZNext Mining Corp (ZNXT) was $0.00 and was paid out next on August 31, 2007.

