There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
ZNext Mining Corp Inc is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, copper, other by-products, and precious metals.

ZNext Mining Corp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy ZNext Mining Corp (ZNXT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ZNext Mining Corp (OTCEM: ZNXT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ZNext Mining Corp's (ZNXT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ZNext Mining Corp.

Q

What is the target price for ZNext Mining Corp (ZNXT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for ZNext Mining Corp

Q

Current Stock Price for ZNext Mining Corp (ZNXT)?

A

The stock price for ZNext Mining Corp (OTCEM: ZNXT) is $0.000001 last updated Tue Sep 07 2021 19:29:37 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ZNext Mining Corp (ZNXT) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on August 31, 2007 to stockholders of record on June 27, 2007.

Q

When is ZNext Mining Corp (OTCEM:ZNXT) reporting earnings?

A

ZNext Mining Corp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is ZNext Mining Corp (ZNXT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ZNext Mining Corp.

Q

What sector and industry does ZNext Mining Corp (ZNXT) operate in?

A

ZNext Mining Corp is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.