QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
8.97 - 9.13
Vol / Avg.
30.4M/35M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
5.57 - 11.69
Mkt Cap
10.3B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
9.1
P/E
-
EPS
-0.06
Shares
1.1B
Outstanding
Benzinga - 3 hours ago
Benzinga - 6 hours ago
Benzinga - 20 hours ago
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 6:19AM
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 4:27AM
Benzinga - Feb 9, 2022, 5:06PM
Benzinga - Feb 9, 2022, 4:10PM
Benzinga - Feb 9, 2022, 1:38PM
Benzinga - Jan 20, 2022, 5:33AM
Benzinga - Jan 19, 2022, 7:05AM
Benzinga - Jan 18, 2022, 9:40AM
Benzinga - Jan 13, 2022, 8:05AM
load more
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Entertainment
Zynga Inc is a company that develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as iOS and Android, and social networking sites, such as Facebook. Zynga generates revenue through mobile game downloads, in-games sales of virtual goods, and advertising services. Zynga's revenue is divided between Online game and Advertising and other, where Online game accounts for the vast majority of total revenue. The firm's top three games account for the majority of its online game revenue. The company invests in several game categories, such as Social Casino, including Zynga Poker; Casual, including Words With Friends; Action Strategy, including Empires & Allies; and Invest Express, including Farmville.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.0900.090 0.0000
REV719.590M726.600M7.010M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Zynga Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Zynga (ZNGA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Zynga (NASDAQ: ZNGA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Zynga's (ZNGA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Zynga (ZNGA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Zynga (NASDAQ: ZNGA) was reported by Baird on February 25, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 9.00 expecting ZNGA to fall to within 12 months (a possible -1.04% downside). 17 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Zynga (ZNGA)?

A

The stock price for Zynga (NASDAQ: ZNGA) is $9.095 last updated Today at 6:32:10 PM.

Q

Does Zynga (ZNGA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Zynga.

Q

When is Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) reporting earnings?

A

Zynga’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Zynga (ZNGA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Zynga.

Q

What sector and industry does Zynga (ZNGA) operate in?

A

Zynga is in the Communication Services sector and Entertainment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.