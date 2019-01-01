|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.090
|0.090
|0.0000
|REV
|719.590M
|726.600M
|7.010M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Zynga (NASDAQ: ZNGA) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Zynga’s space includes: Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ), Blue Hat Interactive (NASDAQ:BHAT), DouYu International Hldgs (NASDAQ:DOYU), DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) and Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM).
The latest price target for Zynga (NASDAQ: ZNGA) was reported by Baird on February 25, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 9.00 expecting ZNGA to fall to within 12 months (a possible -1.04% downside). 17 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Zynga (NASDAQ: ZNGA) is $9.095 last updated Today at 6:32:10 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Zynga.
Zynga’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Zynga.
Zynga is in the Communication Services sector and Entertainment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.