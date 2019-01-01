QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Personal Products
Zivo Bioscience Inc is a biotechnology company that is engaged in selling natural bioactive ingredients derived from proprietary algae cultures to an animal, human and dietary supplement and medical food manufacturers. The company focuses on research and identification of its bioactive ingredients. It also develops tests that allow people to optimize their health and identify future health risks. The company's product candidate ZIVO algae strain is a human dietary supplement that acts as a source of non-animal nutrition, animal supplement, and livestock feed additive, boosting productivity and overall health. Its other product categories are animal applications, human applications, functional food ingredient, dietary supplements and nutraceuticals, and medical food and Botanical Drug.

Analyst Ratings

Zivo Bioscience Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Zivo Bioscience (ZIVOW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Zivo Bioscience (NASDAQ: ZIVOW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Zivo Bioscience's (ZIVOW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Zivo Bioscience.

Q

What is the target price for Zivo Bioscience (ZIVOW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Zivo Bioscience

Q

Current Stock Price for Zivo Bioscience (ZIVOW)?

A

The stock price for Zivo Bioscience (NASDAQ: ZIVOW) is $0.7 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:28:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Zivo Bioscience (ZIVOW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Zivo Bioscience.

Q

When is Zivo Bioscience (NASDAQ:ZIVOW) reporting earnings?

A

Zivo Bioscience does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Zivo Bioscience (ZIVOW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Zivo Bioscience.

Q

What sector and industry does Zivo Bioscience (ZIVOW) operate in?

A

Zivo Bioscience is in the Consumer Staples sector and Personal Products industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.