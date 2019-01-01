Zivo Bioscience (NASDAQ:ZIVO), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Zivo Bioscience
The latest price target for Zivo Bioscience (NASDAQ: ZIVO) was reported by Maxim Group on December 15, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $9.00 expecting ZIVO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 235.82% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Zivo Bioscience (NASDAQ: ZIVO) was provided by Maxim Group, and Zivo Bioscience initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Zivo Bioscience, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Zivo Bioscience was filed on December 15, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around December 15, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Zivo Bioscience (ZIVO) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $9.00. The current price Zivo Bioscience (ZIVO) is trading at is $2.68, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
