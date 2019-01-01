ñol

Zions Bancorporation N.A. - 6.95% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due September 15, 2028
(NASDAQ:ZIONL)
26.88
0.1359[0.51%]
At close: May 25
26.55
-0.3300[-1.23%]
After Hours: 9:26AM EDT

Zions Bancorporation N.A. - 6.95% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due September 15, 2028 (NASDAQ:ZIONL), Dividends

Zions Bancorporation N.A. - 6.95% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due September 15, 2028 issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Zions Bancorporation N.A. - 6.95% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due September 15, 2028 generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Zions Bancorporation N.A. - 6.95% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due September 15, 2028 Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Zions Bancorporation N.A. - 6.95% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due September 15, 2028 (ZIONL) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Zions Bancorporation N.A. - 6.95% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due September 15, 2028.

Q
What date did I need to own Zions Bancorporation N.A. - 6.95% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due September 15, 2028 (ZIONL) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Zions Bancorporation N.A. - 6.95% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due September 15, 2028.

Q
How much per share is the next Zions Bancorporation N.A. - 6.95% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due September 15, 2028 (ZIONL) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Zions Bancorporation N.A. - 6.95% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due September 15, 2028.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Zions Bancorporation N.A. - 6.95% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due September 15, 2028 (NASDAQ:ZIONL)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Zions Bancorporation N.A. - 6.95% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due September 15, 2028.

