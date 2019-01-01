Zions Bancorporation N.A. - 6.95% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due September 15, 2028 (NASDAQ:ZIONL), Dividends

Zions Bancorporation N.A. - 6.95% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due September 15, 2028 issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Zions Bancorporation N.A. - 6.95% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due September 15, 2028 generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.