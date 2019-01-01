Zions Bancorporation N.A. - 6.95% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due September 15, 2028 Stock (NASDAQ:ZIONL), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Zions Bancorporation N.A. - 6.95% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due September 15, 2028 reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.