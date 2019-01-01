QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Zhuding International Ltd is engaged in the manufacture and sale of integrate building materials with a focus on lightweight composite wall materials with the mission of industrializing the construction. Its products include wall panel trade and precast panel manufacture & engineering. Its products are mainly used in guesthouses, hotels, commercial buildings, hospitals, and residential buildings.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Zhuding International Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Zhuding International (ZHUD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Zhuding International (OTCEM: ZHUD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Zhuding International's (ZHUD) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Zhuding International.

Q

What is the target price for Zhuding International (ZHUD) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Zhuding International

Q

Current Stock Price for Zhuding International (ZHUD)?

A

The stock price for Zhuding International (OTCEM: ZHUD) is $0.0001 last updated Today at 5:49:54 PM.

Q

Does Zhuding International (ZHUD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Zhuding International.

Q

When is Zhuding International (OTCEM:ZHUD) reporting earnings?

A

Zhuding International does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Zhuding International (ZHUD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Zhuding International.

Q

What sector and industry does Zhuding International (ZHUD) operate in?

A

Zhuding International is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.