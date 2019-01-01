Zhejiang Expressway Co Ltd is a Chinese infrastructure company which, through its subsidiaries, develops, maintains, and operates high-grade roads. The company organizes itself into three segments: toll road business, securities business, and other business. The company derives the majority of revenue and earnings from the toll road business. The securities business, the next most significant segment, provides brokerage services, including advisory, margin lending, and asset management. The company earns the entirety of revenue domestically.